Janta curfew: Video of Goa cop hitting motorist goes viral

  • Panaji
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 14:20 IST
  • Created: 22-03-2020 14:20 IST
A video of a Goa policeman hitting a motorcyclist during the Janta curfew on Sunday went viral on social media, prompting authorities to set up an inquiry. The video, shot by a local resident near Marago's Davorlim area, shows a policeman in plainclothes hitting a motorcyclist with a baton.

Superintendent of Police (South) Arvind Gawas said "The police personnel has been taken off duty there and shifted to a reserve unit till inquiry against him is complete." While some netizens praised the policeman, others lashed out at what they claimed was high-handed behaviour. Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar tweeted, "The goondagiri of GoaPolice is exposed. This is humanly unacceptable. It is #JanataCurfew @goacm @DrPramodPSawant must explain and act. I have reported it to @spsouthgoa and IGP.

Police without uniform and mask. Collapse of Administration in Goa @INCGoa strongly condemns this act." Chodankar later issued a statement claiming "police responded quickly on complaint and said policeman is shifted from his duty and enquiries ordered."..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

