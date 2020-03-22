Left Menu
Only essential services to be allowed in 75 districts with COVID-19 confirmed cases

States have been asked only to allow essential services in the 75 districts which have reported positive coronavirus cases in the country, the Union government said on Sunday.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

States have been asked only to allow essential services in the 75 districts which have reported positive coronavirus cases in the country, the Union government said on Sunday. The state governments have also been given the authority to expand the list depending on their assessment.

This decision was taken in a high-level meeting to review the ongoing situation by the Cabinet Secretary and the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister and Chief Secretaries of all states. During the course of the discussion, it was also felt that to contain the spread of coronavirus there was a need "to extend the restrictions on the movement of non-essential passenger transport including inter-state transport buses till March 3," according to a release.

Apart from these, the decision to suspend all train services till March 31, including suburban rail services and metro rail services was also taken. The operations of goods trains, however, will be exempted. Inter-state passenger transport also to be suspended till March 31, according to the release.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 341 individuals in the country have been confirmed positive for COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

