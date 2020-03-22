NC MP Mohd Akbar Lone releases Rs 1 cr from MPLADS for coronavirus fight

National Conference (NC) Member of Parliament Mohammad Akbar Lone on Sunday released Rs one crore from his MPLADS fund to combat the spread of coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir, a party spokesperson said. "MP North Kashmir Mohammad Akbar Lone has released an amount of Rs one crore to combat COVID-19 threat in his Parliamentary constituency," the spokesperson said.

Lone's constituency of Baramulla in north Kashmir is spread over the districts of Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara. Lone followed the example of two of his party colleagues and MPs Farooq Abdullah and Justice (retd) Hasnain Masoodi who Saturday released Rs one crore each from their respective Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) funds to combat the spread of coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir.

