Coronavirus: 6 booked for wedding function in Latur

Six people were booked under theDisaster Management Act in Latur in Maharashtra for holding amarriage ceremony despite social distancing rules in force inview of the novel coronavirus outbreak, police said on Sunday

The function took place in the premises of themunicipal corporation in Signal Camp area here on Saturday andthose booked comprise four from the bride and groom's family,the priest and the hall owner, a Shivaji Nagar police stationofficial said

The complaint was lodged by the local municipal areaofficer, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.