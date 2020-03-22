Left Menu
  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopal
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 16:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 16:54 IST
Student who returned from London tests coronavirus +ve in Bhopal

A woman studying law, who recently returned from London, tested positive for the coronavirus in Bhopal on Sunday, making it the first case of COVID-19 in the Madhya Pradesh capital, an official said on Sunday. The student recently returned to Bhopal from London where she was pursuing a post-graduate law course and her test report was found positive for coronavirus, Bhopal commissioner Kalpana Shrivastava told PTI.

She is admitted to a hospital and being provided treatment as per the protocol, another official said, adding that the area where she resided is being sanitised. Bhopal collector Tarun Kumar Pithode said there was no need to panic as standard protocols were immediately followed.

"Yesterday, as soon as we got information, they were advised to remain in quarantine. Her sample was collected and its result was found positive today. She was admitted to a hospital and her treatment has already begun," Pithode said. The student's parents were also advised to be in quarantine and not to meet anyone, he said, adding that all precautionary measures were being taken.

Meanwhile, taking the matter seriously, the district administration has announced a 72-hour lock-down in Bhopal till March 24 midnight, Srivastava said. "We are taking all precautions to ensure safety of the citizens and there is no need to panic, she added.

