COVID-19: 80 pc people will experience cold-like fever, will recover on their own, says ICMR Director-General

As many as 80 per cent of the people even if they are infected with coronavirus will experience just cold-like fever and they will recover on their own, said Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director-General Balram Bhargava on Sunday.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 22-03-2020 17:05 IST
  • |
  Created: 22-03-2020 17:05 IST
Indian Council of Medical Research Director-General Balram Bhargava addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Sunday.. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 80 per cent of the people even if they are infected with coronavirus will experience just cold-like fever and they will recover on their own, said Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director-General Balram Bhargava on Sunday. "It is essential to understand the ailment. 80 per cent of the people will experience cold-like fever and they will recover. 20 per cent may experience cough, cold, fever and some of them may need to be admitted to hospital," said Bhargava here while addressing a joint presser.

"The 5 per cent who get admitted to the hospital are given supportive treatment and in some cases, new medicines are being given," said Bhargava. The ICMR Director-General further said that they have conducted 15,000-17,000 tests so far.

"We have conducted 15,000-17,000 tests so far. We have the capacity to conduct 10,000 tests per day. It means that we can conduct 50,000-70,000 per week," he said. Highlighting that to break the chain of transmission the easiest method is to isolate the people coming from outside, the ICMR Director-General said: "The virus is not present in the air. It can be transmitted through droplets released."

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, while addressing the joint presser, said the Centre has asked the State governments to issue directions to the 75 districts that have positive cases to stop all services except the emergency services. He also expressed happiness over all sections of society contributing to the success of 'Janata Curfew,' the call for which was given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

In India, 341 confirmed cases have reported as of now. It may vary as I mention, he said. (ANI)

