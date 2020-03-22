Left Menu
Development News Edition

Metro services shut across India till March 31

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 19:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 17:07 IST
Metro services shut across India till March 31
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The central government on Sunday decided to suspend all metro train services across the country till March 31 in view of coronavirus outbreak. In a message to managing directors of all metro train corporations, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra said this is being done in continuation of suspending metro services during 'Janta Curfew'. "In view of the current global pandemic of this Corona Virus & for containing its further spread through inter-personal proximity, it has been decided to close down metro rail services on all operational networks across the country till 31 March 2020," Mishra tweeted. In another tweet, he said by the act of social distancing, people can protect themselves and their dear ones, and win the fight against COVID-19.

India reported three more coronavirus deaths on Sunday, including the first casualty from Bihar, taking the toll to seven and the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 341, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

India in Madagascar launches 24x7 helpline amid coronavirus scare

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Following are the latest updates on coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Sunday7.13 Entire Telangana under lockdown till March 31 7.03 India prepares for lockdown as coronavirus death toll rises to 7 7.01 Spain report...

Private firms have to provide salary to permanent, contractual employees during Delhi lockdown: Kejriwal

Giving a major relief to workers of private firms during the lockdown in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said both permanent and contractual employees will be considered to be on-duty and their companies will ...

Karnataka govt announces shutdown in nine coronavirus-affected

The Karnataka government on Sunday announced shutdown of all commercial activities barring essential services in nine districts of the state including the capital city, where COVID-19 cases have been reported, till March 31 and also postpon...

Singapore confirms 23 new coronavirus cases; total count at 455

Singapore on Sunday confirmed 23 new coronavirus cases, including 18 imported infections, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 455 in the island nation. The imported cases had travelled to Europe, North America, South America and AS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020