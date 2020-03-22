Left Menu
WB transport department suspends trucks carrying non-essential cargo items into state

In the wake of coronavirus scare, the West Bengal transport department on Sunday ordered the suspension of trucks carrying non-essential cargo items from midnight of March 22 till March 31.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of coronavirus scare, the West Bengal transport department on Sunday ordered the suspension of trucks carrying non-essential cargo items from midnight of March 22 till March 31. "No such non-essential items carried in National Permit holding Goods Carriages like trucks, trailers, etc shall be allowed to enter the state from outside with effect from 12 midnight of March 22 till March 31," read the letter issued by the transport department.

Earlier today, the state government had ordered the suspension of all interstate bus services till March 31 as a preventive measure to check the spread of coronavirus. As per the Union Health Ministry, till now the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases including foreign nationals is 341. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

