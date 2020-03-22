Rajkot wears deserted look during Janata Curfew today

People stay off the roads in Rajkot as they observe "Janata Curfew" on Sunday. Earlier, in a high-level meeting held on Saturday, it was decided that Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, and Vadodara will remain under lockdown till March 25.

Such measures are being taken to limit rush in public spaces to avoid community transmission of the deadly virus. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive cases of Covid-19 in India stands at 341, which includes 41 foreigners. Five people have died in the country-- two in Maharashtra and one each in Delhi, Karnataka and Punjab. 14 cases in total have been noted in Gujarat. (ANI)

