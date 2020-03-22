Left Menu
Fresh trouble breaks out in Bengal prison, 2 injured

  Updated: 22-03-2020 19:22 IST
Fresh clashes between inmates and security personnel, and an incident of arson were reported at the Dumdum Correctional Home near here on Sunday, a day after one inmate was killed and three others were injured there, officials said. At least two persons, who are yet to be identified, were injured in the clash which broke out on Sunday afternoon over the state government's decision not to allow them to meet their family members till March 31 in wake of the coronavirus outbreak, they said.

"Some inmate set on fire properties inside the correctional home after damaging them. They also pelted the police personnel with stones and tried to attack them. Two firearms were seized from the inmates," a senior officer of Barrackpore City Police said. Sounds of two rounds of gunshots were heard from inside the prison, sources in the Correctional Services department said adding that a huge team of policemen was deployed there.

Officials said one inmate of the Dumdum Correctional Home was killed and three others were badly injured when they clashed with police personnel posted there on Saturday. A similar clash has also been reported from the Presidency Correctional Home in Kolkata on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

