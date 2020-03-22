Bihar locks down urban areas till March 31

The Bihar government announced on Sunday a lockdown in urban areas with immediate effect to contain the possible spread of the novel coronavirus. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the lockdown is being enforced in all district, sub-divisional and block headquarters and municipal towns till March 31.

Bihar has reported two COVID-19 cases and one of them died Sunday morning at a hospital in Patna. Kumar urged people to extend their cooperation in the fight against the deadly virus.

