Four people killed as jeep overturns in Rajasthan's Barmer

Four people, including two women, were killed and six others injured after their jeep overturned in Rajasthan's Barmer district, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred near Takuberi village late on Saturday night when the jeep they were travelling in overturned after the vehicle lost balance, SHO Sindhari police station Zakir Ali said.

He said four people, including two women, were killed and six others sustained injuries in the accident. The deceased were identified as Thana Ram, Chhoga Ram, Mahela and Hawa Devi. The injured were rushed to a government hospital for treatment, the SHO added.

The bodies were handed over to family members after a post-mortem, Ali said..

