Six new cases reported in Karnataka, tally rises to 26

Sixnew COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Karnataka on Sunday, taking the total number of positive cases to 26 in the state, Health department said. Till date, 26 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state which includes one death," the department said in a bulletin.

Twentyfour patients tested positive are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, it said. Sharing detailsof six new confirmed COVID-19 cases, the department said, while three are from Bengaluru, the other three are from Dharwad, Gowribidanur and Bhatkal.

The new cases included a 64-year-old woman who arrived at Hyderabad from Mecca in Saudi Arabia on March 14 and travelled to Hindupura by train the same day and took a bus the next day to her native Gowribidanur in Chikballapur district. Her son, who accompanied her, had already tested positive for COVID-19.

Among the patients from Bengaluru include, a 36 year-old woman who had travelled to Switzerland and France, and returned on March 9; a 27 year-old man who had travelled to Germany on March8 and returned on March 14; and 51 year-old man who returned from London on March 13. The sixth patient is 22 year-old man, who arrived from Dubai on March 19. He is resident of Bhatkal, Uttara Kannada and isolated at Mangaluru and directly taken to Wenlock hospital on same day, the department said.

