Left Menu
Development News Edition

Six new cases reported in Karnataka, tally rises to 26

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengal
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 20:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 20:41 IST
Six new cases reported in Karnataka, tally rises to 26

Sixnew COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Karnataka on Sunday, taking the total number of positive cases to 26 in the state, Health department said. Till date, 26 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state which includes one death," the department said in a bulletin.

Twentyfour patients tested positive are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, it said. Sharing detailsof six new confirmed COVID-19 cases, the department said, while three are from Bengaluru, the other three are from Dharwad, Gowribidanur and Bhatkal.

The new cases included a 64-year-old woman who arrived at Hyderabad from Mecca in Saudi Arabia on March 14 and travelled to Hindupura by train the same day and took a bus the next day to her native Gowribidanur in Chikballapur district. Her son, who accompanied her, had already tested positive for COVID-19.

Among the patients from Bengaluru include, a 36 year-old woman who had travelled to Switzerland and France, and returned on March 9; a 27 year-old man who had travelled to Germany on March8 and returned on March 14; and 51 year-old man who returned from London on March 13. The sixth patient is 22 year-old man, who arrived from Dubai on March 19. He is resident of Bhatkal, Uttara Kannada and isolated at Mangaluru and directly taken to Wenlock hospital on same day, the department said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call

Coronavirus Negligence: Bihar COVID 19 patient detected after death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Hyundai Motor India to suspend production at its Chennai plant from Monday

Hyundai Motor India will suspend vehicle production at its Chennai facility from Monday till further notice as a measure to stop the spread of coronavirus, the company has said. In a statement late on Sunday night, Hyundai Motor India Ltd H...

UP govt puts 16 districts under lockdown till Wednesday

Sixteen districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, will be locked down till Wednesday amid a spurt in coronavirus cases in the state. The districts where the lockdown has been enforced in the first phase are Lucknow, Agra, Gautam Buddha...

Concerns over water shortages jump in Jordan amid coronavirus lockdown

Gets rid of erroneous letters at front of story By Ban BarkawiAMMAN, March 22 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Complaints and concerns over water shortages rose by 58 in Jordan in the first day after a country-wide curfew was instated, water au...

Olympics-IOC to start discussions on possible Tokyo 2020 postponement

The International Olympic Committee is stepping up its scenario planning for the Tokyo 2020 Games -- including a possible postponement -- as the coronavirus pandemic spreads, it said after an emergency meeting on Sunday. The IOC will hold d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020