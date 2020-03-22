HP assembly budget session to restart monday at 11 am

The Himachal Pradesh assembly will reassemble on Monday after a recess from March 15-22 during budget session. The assembly will reassemble at 11 am instead of its scheduled timing at 2 pm, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Sunday.

Thakur said the budget session was preponed to 11 am in view of he situation arisen due to COVID-19. The state government is keeping a strict vigil over the situation and will take appropriate action as and when required, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.