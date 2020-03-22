AIIMS building in Haryana's Jhajjar to be used exclusively to treat COVID-19 patients: ICMR Director-General

AIIMS building in Haryana's Jhajjar will be used exclusively to treat COVID-19 patients, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director-General Balram Bhargava said here on Sunday.

"AIIMS building in Haryana's Jhajjar, which has 800 beds, will be used exclusively to treat COVID-19 patients," said Bhargava while addressing a press conference here.

"60 private labs have registered so far to conduct tests. Many of them are being approved as we speak," he said. (ANI)

