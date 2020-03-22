Left Menu
Social distancing key to containing Covid-19 spread: Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday emphasised the need for social distancing to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus and appreciated people's overwhelming response to 'Janata curfew' proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tackle the crisis. The Lok Sabha MP from Nagpur said he responded to the PM's call by staying at home.

He appreciated the steps taken by the Maharashtra and Union governments to tackle the coronavirus outbreak. Speaking to the media at his residence here, Gadkari said,"Not only our country, but the entire world is facing the danger of coronavirus.

"The only solution to this problem is social distancing as there is a possibility of its spread if we go public places or crowded places." He said Janata curfew was one of the ways to contain the spread of the deadly virus (Covid-19), which has spread to more than 150 countries. "The people of the country responded to it overwhelmingly. I congratulate the people for this gesture," said the BJP leader.

Gadkari said he avoided going out of his home and meeting people. "Today at home, I listened to music, did exercises ad just relaxed with family members. I avoided meeting people and everyone should do this for a few days.

"Everyone should take care of themselves as it is in their own interest," said the Union minister. To a query on measures taken by the authorities in Maharashtra to tackle the outbreak, Gadkari said both the state and central governments have taken good steps and the public is also supporting them.

"We all should fight it with patience and without fear. We all should support the government," the veteran politician said..

