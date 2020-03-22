Cop makes 3 do sit-ups during Pune janta curfew, clip goes

The video of a policeman making three peope do sit-ups in Pune for loitering during Sunday's Janta curfew went viral on social media. During our nakabandi near Manchar stand, these three people were found roaming on the street without any reason, an official said.

"They told us they did not know about the janta curfew. Looking at their callous attitude, we made them do sit-ups," the official said. Meanwhile, people gave an overwhelming response to Janta curfew as well the 5pm tribute, with several of them standing on their balconies and clapping, some waving the Tricolour.

In some parts of Pune, people even burst crackers as part of the tribute..

