Glad we are able to serve citizens through technology: Vishwajeet Rane

I am glad that we are able to serve our citizens through technology, said Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Sunday amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"While we all are under a temporary lockdown, I am glad that we are able to serve our citizens through Technology, bring it to their doorstep to assist them in such times of crisis by providing updated information on #COVID19," he said in a Facebook post. (ANI)

