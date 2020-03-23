Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: 19-year-old woman gang-raped, five held

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nagpur
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 00:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 00:47 IST
Maha: 19-year-old woman gang-raped, five held

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by five persons in a forest area in Kuhi tehsil of Nagpur district, where she had gone with her boyfriend, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred on March 17, police said, adding that the victim had recently appeared for Class XII exam of the state board.

The accused have been identified as Akash Gulabrao Lende (26), Sunil alias Sumit Yeshwant Gawali (27), Suraj Bandu Mane (22), Chandrashekhar Ravindra Kadav (19) and Pankaj Vilas Kuthe (22), an official said. The accused even videographed the crime and threatened her that they would circulate it on social media, he addded.

"The woman had gone to Kuhi town to meet her boyfriend. The couple then went to Khairi village on his motorcycle in a forest area. However, their motocycle developed some technical snag. Just then, the accused came to the spot and forcibly took away the woman to an isolated spot, where they sexually assaulted her," the official said. The victim and her boyfriend managed to escape from their clutches later, he said.

Four days later, the woman lodged a complaint against them, following which the accused were arrsted, police said. An offence under IPC section 376 (D) (gang-rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) was registered at Kuhi police station in Nagpur Rural.

The accused will be produced in a court on Monday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call

Coronavirus Negligence: Bihar COVID 19 patient detected after death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Top Senate Democrat says coronavirus bill has 'many problems'

U.S. lawmakers clashed on Sunday over the details of a 1 trillion-plus bill to help stem the economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic, as senators prepared to cast votes on advancing the legislation. The bill is Congress third effort to bl...

Equinor suspends share buybacks due virus outbreak, oil crash

Norways Equinor suspended its share buyback programme amid the coronavirus outbreak and the crash in oil prices, the company said on Sunday.Equinor is under the current market conditions suspending buy-back under the share buy-back programm...

Egypt's coronavirus cases rise by 33 to 327, four new deaths

Egypt has recorded 33 new coronavirus cases, the health ministry said on Sunday, raising its total number to 327.The ministry confirmed four new deaths from the flu-like disease, bringing the number of fatalities to 14....

Syria confirms first coronavirus case

Syria on Sunday confirmed its first case of coronavirus, in a person who had come from abroad.Health Minister Nizar al-Yaziji told state media necessary measures had been taken regarding the 20 year-old woman, who he said would be quarantin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020