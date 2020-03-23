Minor raped, murdered in UP's Hamirpur

A minor was allegedly raped and then murdered by inserting a sharp object inside her mouth in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur on Sunday. The victim's family and other villagers claim that it was gangrape. However, the police investigation is underway.

"A minor whose age is around 12 years old was murdered. Our field unit and dog squad are present here. We are enquiring with the locals as well. A few people have been taken into police custody for questioning. Moreover, five teams have been formed to look into this case," said Shlok Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Hamirpur. "Seeing the current situation and the body of the victim, it looks like only one person was involved in this (rape) but we cannot ensure anything at all until the investigation is completed. We have also recovered a weapon of offence from the site, it has been seized and we have sent it to the forensic lab," he added.

According to the family members of the deceased minor, the incident took place when she was alone at home. Her parents found her lying in a pool of blood with a sharp object inside her mouth. (ANI)

