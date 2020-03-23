Left Menu
Development News Edition

Minor raped, murdered in UP's Hamirpur

A minor was allegedly raped and then murdered by inserting a sharp object inside her mouth in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur on Sunday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hamirpur (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 11:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 11:48 IST
Minor raped, murdered in UP's Hamirpur
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A minor was allegedly raped and then murdered by inserting a sharp object inside her mouth in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur on Sunday. The victim's family and other villagers claim that it was gangrape. However, the police investigation is underway.

"A minor whose age is around 12 years old was murdered. Our field unit and dog squad are present here. We are enquiring with the locals as well. A few people have been taken into police custody for questioning. Moreover, five teams have been formed to look into this case," said Shlok Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Hamirpur. "Seeing the current situation and the body of the victim, it looks like only one person was involved in this (rape) but we cannot ensure anything at all until the investigation is completed. We have also recovered a weapon of offence from the site, it has been seized and we have sent it to the forensic lab," he added.

According to the family members of the deceased minor, the incident took place when she was alone at home. Her parents found her lying in a pool of blood with a sharp object inside her mouth. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Migrant workers returning to Odisha may be at "potential

The Odisha government on Monday said migrant Odia workers who have returned from coronavirus-hit states may be at potential risk and district collectors have been asked to keep them in home isolation. Special Relief Commissioner SRC P K Jen...

EU watchdog says markets must stay open for investors

Keeping financial markets open is vital for the economy to function properly during the coronavirus epidemic, Steven Maijoor, chair of the European Unions markets watchdog, said on Monday. Europes STOXX 600 index has fallen to around a seve...

Comments invited on amendment in Motor Vehicle Rules for colour blind people

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has invited suggestions and comments from all stakeholders including the general public on the proposed amendment in the Motor Vehicle Rules for enabling color blind people to procure a driving licens...

Coronavirus: Will grant special parole to convicts to decongest prisons, Delhi govt tells HC

The AAP government informed the Delhi High Court on Monday that it has decided to decongest prisons to check the spread of coronavirus by providing convicts the options of special parole and furlough. Parole and furlough mean a temporary re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020