Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Yogi Adityanath appeals to citizens to take lockdown seriously

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 11:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 11:48 IST
Coronavirus: Yogi Adityanath appeals to citizens to take lockdown seriously

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday appealed to all citizens of the state to take the lockdown seriously and stay indoors to help check the spread of coronavirus. The state government has enforced lockdown in 16 districts of the state in the first phase in view of the pandemic. "I appeal to all of you to take lockdown seriously. Stay indoors, protect yourself, save your family. Everyone is requested to follow the instructions, rules and laws and work with the government in the fight against the epidemic. Stay alert, be aware," the chief minister tweeted.

Senior officials are monitoring the situation to ensure that people stay indoors during this period. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to state governments to ensure that rules and regulations of the coronavirus lockdown are enforced as he noted that many people are not taking the measure seriously.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Migrant workers returning to Odisha may be at "potential

The Odisha government on Monday said migrant Odia workers who have returned from coronavirus-hit states may be at potential risk and district collectors have been asked to keep them in home isolation. Special Relief Commissioner SRC P K Jen...

EU watchdog says markets must stay open for investors

Keeping financial markets open is vital for the economy to function properly during the coronavirus epidemic, Steven Maijoor, chair of the European Unions markets watchdog, said on Monday. Europes STOXX 600 index has fallen to around a seve...

Comments invited on amendment in Motor Vehicle Rules for colour blind people

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has invited suggestions and comments from all stakeholders including the general public on the proposed amendment in the Motor Vehicle Rules for enabling color blind people to procure a driving licens...

Coronavirus: Will grant special parole to convicts to decongest prisons, Delhi govt tells HC

The AAP government informed the Delhi High Court on Monday that it has decided to decongest prisons to check the spread of coronavirus by providing convicts the options of special parole and furlough. Parole and furlough mean a temporary re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020