Coronavirus: 4 persons booked for violating home quarantine

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 11:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 11:52 IST
Criminal cases have been registered against four persons in Odisha, including a Bhubaneswar-based couple, for violating quarantine guidelines laid down by the government in view of coronavirus outbreak, police said. A case was registered against the couple on Sunday for flouting home quarantine rules after returning from abroad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Anup Sahoo said.

The couple has been shifted to a quarantine facility and kept under isolation by the authorities, he said. In the second incident, a 30-year-old man who recently returned from Uzbekistan, has been booked by the Danupali Police in Sambalpur on Sunday for violating COVID-19 quarantine guidelines, said Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Sambalpur, Tapan Mohanty.

On getting information that the man registered for home quarantine was not doing so, the police carried out necessary verification and found that he was violating COVID- 19 quarantine guidelines, he said. The man was booked under section 188 (disobedience of government order) and section 271 (disobedience of quarantine rule) of the IPC, police said.

In another case, a resident of Puri Ghat area of Cuttack who had recently returned from abroad had been advised to observe home quarantine, but he was found to be flouting the order, a police officer said. An FIR was registered against him for violating home quarantine norms and the person was sent to an institutional quarantine facility, he said People asked to stay in home quarantine must strictly remain in isolation or be prepared for serious consequences, the police officer said.

As many as 3,474 persons from Odisha who returned from abroad, have so far registered themselves under Odisha governments Covid-19 portal, according to the state governments chief spokesperson on COVID-19, Subroto Bagchi. PTI SKN MM MM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

