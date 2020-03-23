COVID-19: Goa to remain shut for 3 more days

Goa remains shut down for the second consecutive day after the Goa government extended the Janta Curfew for three more days on Sunday as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus. Earlier, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the government had extended the Curfew for three more days.

"I welcome the extension by three days taken by the Chief Minister. A decision to extend it further will be taken by the CM at the end of the three day period," said Vishwajit Rane, Goa Health Minister on Sunday. According to the latest data by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on March 23, a total of 415 individuals have been confirmed positive for coronavirus among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases. (ANI)

