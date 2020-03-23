Coronavirus: 150 chickens Maha owner planned to bury rescued

Over 150 chickens were rescued inJalgaon in Maharashtra after authorities got a tip-off thattheir owner planned to bury them amid the novel coronavirusscare, an official said on Monday

The rescue was carried out by a team of the districtdeputy commissioner and PETA activists on Friday in Paladhiarea, over 400 kilometres from here, he added

Some days ago, a poultry farmer in Palghar had buriedtwo lakh chicks after which orders were issued by the stateAnimal Husbandry department to take action under Prevention ofCruelty to Animals Act.

