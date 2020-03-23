Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: 150 chickens Maha owner planned to bury rescued

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 14:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 14:37 IST
Coronavirus: 150 chickens Maha owner planned to bury rescued

Over 150 chickens were rescued inJalgaon in Maharashtra after authorities got a tip-off thattheir owner planned to bury them amid the novel coronavirusscare, an official said on Monday

The rescue was carried out by a team of the districtdeputy commissioner and PETA activists on Friday in Paladhiarea, over 400 kilometres from here, he added

Some days ago, a poultry farmer in Palghar had buriedtwo lakh chicks after which orders were issued by the stateAnimal Husbandry department to take action under Prevention ofCruelty to Animals Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Poland calls to postpone July Tokyo Olympic games due to coronavirus

Polands Olympic Committee, PKOL, has called on the International Olympic Committee IOC to change the date of the Tokyo 2020 games scheduled for July due to the coronavirus pandemic, its spokeswoman said on Monday.Due to the changing situati...

PM Modi thanks media for understanding gravity of COVID-19 threat

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today interacted with key stakeholders from Electronic Media Channels through video conference to discuss the emerging challenges in light of the spread of COVID-19.Prime Minister thanked the media for unde...

UK banks' dollar demand falls back sharply at BoE repo

British banks demand for U.S. dollar liquidity from the Bank of England fell back sharply to normal levels on Monday, after last week brought the strongest demand since 2009, suggesting joint central bank action has eased some money market ...

COVID-19: Govt to start over 350 'kichidi' centres during

The Jharkhand government on Monday anounced starting more than 350 khichidi centres across the state to help the needy people during lockdown period till March 31 in view of corononavirus pandemic. The state govnernment is already running 3...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020