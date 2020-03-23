Jharkhand assembly adjourned sine die over coronavirus

Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato on Monday adjourned the budget session of the House sine die in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The decision to adjourn the House indefinitely was taken at a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee.

The Demands for Grants of different departments for the 2020-21 financial year were passed through guillotine before the speaker adjourned the House. The budget session, which began on February 28, was scheduled to end on March 28.

The state has been put under a lockdown till March 31 to combat the deadly virus..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.