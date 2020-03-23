Left Menu
Nagaland lockdown: People resort to panic-buying of essentials

  PTI
  • |
  Kohima
  • |
  Updated: 23-03-2020 15:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 15:26 IST
With the Nagaland government announcing a lockdown in the state as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, people resorted to panic-buying of essential items on Monday. Nagaland Chief Secretary Temjen Toy had assured on Sunday that there would be no shortage of essential commodities in the state, despite the lockdown order.

In state capital Kohima, residents were seen queuing up outside grocery stores, ATMs and medical shops, many of them without following the advised norms of social distancing. Several cars had also lined up next to petrol pumps, even as private and public buses largely stayed off the roads.

In the districts, too, people thronged market places, stocking up on milk and vegetables. Vehicles carrying passengers from outside will be allowed to enter the state till Monday midnight.

The Nagaland government, in its order on Sunday, said all shops and business establishments, barring pharmacies, petrol pumps, grocery shops, dairy shops and media offices, shall remain closed March 22 midnight. It had also stated that commercial passenger vehicles, both public and private, like buses, taxis, autos shall not ply till further orders.

All inter-state entry points in the state have also been sealed with police personnel manning the 14 inter-state border check gates with Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh. The chief secretary had appealed to people to maintain hygiene, follow social distancing norms and remain indoors unless absolutely necessary.

Nagaland has reported any Covid-19 positive case so far..

