TN announces lockdown; district borders to be shut to combat

Tamil Nadu will be under a lockdowntill March 31 from 6 PM on Tuesday to prevent the spread ofcoronavirus and CrPC section 144 will be invoked for itsimplementation, Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced

Making a statement in the assembly on Monday, he saidthat barring essential and emergency services, public andprivate transportation will not function

The announcement came a day after the COVID-19 cases inthe state rose to nine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.