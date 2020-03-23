Left Menu
Development News Edition

Migrant workers returning to Odisha may be at "potential

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 15:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 15:39 IST
Migrant workers returning to Odisha may be at "potential

The Odisha government on Monday said migrant Odia workers who have returned from coronavirus-hit states may be at "potential risk" and district collectors have been asked to keep them in home isolation. Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena in a twitter post on Monday tagged a message of the health and family welfare secretary Nikunj B Dhal to all the district collectors to this effect.

"Many migrant workers have come from coronavirus-affected states such as Kerala, Maharastra over last 2/3 days in very cramped trains. They are potential risks. Need to keep them in home isolation," Dhal was quoted in the message posted by Jena. At the same time, the community must not boycott them socially, the message said.

The workers who have returned to the state are isolating themselves to keep others safe, so they need support of the community, Dhal said. While 3,474 persons have returned to the state from abroad, the state government has no record of the number of Odia workers employed in other states of the country.

"Stopping of train service and inter-state buses will, however, help reduce the number of people coming to the state," a senior official said. The state government has asked Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) to keep track of the migrant workers who have returned to their villages, and advise them on the necessity of maintaining social distancing and quarantine rules.

Ruling BJD Shramik Samukhya general secretary and recently elected Rajya Sabha MP Subhas Singh said that those who have returned to Odisha from other coronavirus-hit states, have been told to report immediately at the nearest health centre, if they develop symptoms of cough, cold or fever..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Army asks more personnel to work from home

The Army on Monday said it has asked more personnel to work from home as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the highly contagious coronavirusHowever, personnel engaged in essential services will continue to come to office, a ...

Glenmark sells vaginal wash brand VWash to HUL

Leading FMCG player Hindustan Unilever on Monday announced the acquisition of female intimate hygiene wash brand VWash from homegrown pharma major Glenmark Pharmaceuticals for an undisclosed sum. The deal would include an upfront cash payme...

Thai coronavirus lockdown leaves migrant workers exposed

A partial lockdown in Thailand to limit the spread of coronavirus exempts construction, exposing thousands of migrant workers to the deadly disease, human rights groups warned on Monday.Thailand has more than 700 coronavirus cases, a health...

WRAPUP 6-Olympics-Tokyo 2020 Games delay looms as Canada, Australia quit

Major sporting nations Australia and Canada quit the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Monday as organizers faced global pressure to postpone the Games due to the coronavirus crisis for the first time in their 124-year modern history. Putting back the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020