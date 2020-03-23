Migrant workers returning to Odisha may be at "potential

The Odisha government on Monday said migrant Odia workers who have returned from coronavirus-hit states may be at "potential risk" and district collectors have been asked to keep them in home isolation. Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena in a twitter post on Monday tagged a message of the health and family welfare secretary Nikunj B Dhal to all the district collectors to this effect.

"Many migrant workers have come from coronavirus-affected states such as Kerala, Maharastra over last 2/3 days in very cramped trains. They are potential risks. Need to keep them in home isolation," Dhal was quoted in the message posted by Jena. At the same time, the community must not boycott them socially, the message said.

The workers who have returned to the state are isolating themselves to keep others safe, so they need support of the community, Dhal said. While 3,474 persons have returned to the state from abroad, the state government has no record of the number of Odia workers employed in other states of the country.

"Stopping of train service and inter-state buses will, however, help reduce the number of people coming to the state," a senior official said. The state government has asked Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) to keep track of the migrant workers who have returned to their villages, and advise them on the necessity of maintaining social distancing and quarantine rules.

Ruling BJD Shramik Samukhya general secretary and recently elected Rajya Sabha MP Subhas Singh said that those who have returned to Odisha from other coronavirus-hit states, have been told to report immediately at the nearest health centre, if they develop symptoms of cough, cold or fever..

