Coronavirus: Chhattisgarh govt suspends public transport

The Chhattisgarh government on Monday ordered suspension of public and private buses, auto and e-rickshaws and taxis with immediate effect. A letter announcing this was sent by state Transport Commissioner Kamalpreet Singh, an official statement here said.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday evening announced a lockdown in urban areas in 28 districts till March 31, during which only those sectors dealing with essential services will be allowed to remain open. The state government also decided to disburse two months (April and May) ration quota, including rice, sugar and salt, at one go under the Public Distribution System due to the virus outbreak, an official said.

It has granted licence for a year to two distilleries in the state to make alcohol-based hand sanitisers. So far the state has recorded one confirmed case of coronavirus.

