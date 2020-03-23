Left Menu
Assam to be under lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday till Mar 31

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 17:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 17:26 IST
Assam will be under lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday till March 31 in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Sarma said essential services like pharmacies, medical, water supply, banking, and petrol pumps would be exempted from the purview of the lockdown

The state border will be sealed and no vehicles, barring those on essential duties, will be allowed, the minister added. PTI TR SOMHMB

