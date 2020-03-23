Left Menu
Development News Edition

EPFO directed to reconcile pensioners’ details by 25 March

He further directed that the same should be forwarded to the banks in advance so that the monthly pension is credited into the account of the pensioners in time i.e. during the month of March itself.

EPFO directed to reconcile pensioners’ details by 25 March
He further directed that the same should be forwarded to the banks in advance so that the monthly pension is credited into the account of the pensioners in time i.e. during the month of March itself. Image Credit: Pixabay

EPFO is disbursing monthly pension to more than 65 Lakh pensioners every month under the Employees' Pension Scheme, 1995.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the lockdown has been declared in various parts of the country. In order to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the pensioners on account of the prevalent situation, Central Provident Fund Commissioner has directed the field offices of EPFO to generate and reconcile pensioners' details and pension amount statements for the current month by 25th March 2020. He further directed that the same should be forwarded to the banks in advance so that the monthly pension is credited into the account of the pensioners in time i.e. during the month of March itself.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Believers to observe Navratri fasting with utmost divinity amid coronavirus scare

The nine-day long Navratri festival, the celebration of goddess Durga, is one among many festivals, observed by many devotees with much spiritual fervour every year. The festival witness scores of devotees fasting continuously for nine days...

Another person tests positive for COVID-19 in Gujarat, count climbs to 30

One more person has tested positive for coronavirus in Gujarat, the states Health and Family Welfare Department said on Monday. With this, the number of positive cases in the state has now reached 30.According to the Union Ministry of Healt...

Steps taken to ensure uninterrupted supply of milk: Hatsun

Dairy products manufacturer Hatsun Agro and owners of milk brand Arokya on Monday said it has taken all necessary steps to ensure uninterrupted supply of milk to customers. The city-based company issued the statement after the Tamil Nadu go...

Saudi Arabia-returned woman tests positive of COVID-19 in UP

A 45-year-old woman who had returned from Saudi Arabia on March 20 has been tested positive for coronavirus in this district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said. The woman, a resident of Har Raipur village, had gone to the Arab nation in a gr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020