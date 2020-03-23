EPFO directed to reconcile pensioners’ details by 25 March

EPFO is disbursing monthly pension to more than 65 Lakh pensioners every month under the Employees' Pension Scheme, 1995.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the lockdown has been declared in various parts of the country. In order to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the pensioners on account of the prevalent situation, Central Provident Fund Commissioner has directed the field offices of EPFO to generate and reconcile pensioners' details and pension amount statements for the current month by 25th March 2020. He further directed that the same should be forwarded to the banks in advance so that the monthly pension is credited into the account of the pensioners in time i.e. during the month of March itself.

(With Inputs from PIB)

