Domestic airlines to cease operations from midnight on 24 March

Airlines have to plan operations so as to land at their destination before 2359 hours on 24/3/2020

Domestic airlines to cease operations from midnight on 24 March
The restrictions shall not apply to solely cargo-carrying flights. Image Credit: ANI

The operations of domestic schedule commercial airlines shall cease operations with effect from the midnight 23.59 IST hours on 24/3/2020.

Airlines have to plan operations so as to land at their destination before 2359 hours on 24/3/2020

The restrictions shall not apply to solely cargo-carrying flights.

(With Inputs from PIB)

