Domestic airlines to cease operations from midnight on 24 March
Airlines have to plan operations so as to land at their destination before 2359 hours on 24/3/2020
The operations of domestic schedule commercial airlines shall cease operations with effect from the midnight 23.59 IST hours on 24/3/2020.
The restrictions shall not apply to solely cargo-carrying flights.
(With Inputs from PIB)
