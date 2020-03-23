Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tejashwi offers official bungalow for use as quarantine camp

  • PTI
  • |
  • Patna
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 18:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 18:12 IST
Tejashwi offers official bungalow for use as quarantine camp

Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, on Monday offered his 1, Polo road official bungalow to the government for turning it into a makeshift quarantine camp or a testing centre for Covid-19. Taking to Twitter, the RJD leader also said that he would donate a month's salary to the chief minister's relief fund to help those in need in the wake of the crisis.

As per the State Health Societys bulletin, of the 143 samples collected till Sunday, two have tested positive for Covid-19. One of them, a 38-year-old man, died at AIIMS, Patna, on Saturday, while the other patient was undergoing treatment. "As the leader of opposition, I have been allotted the 1, Polo road government bungalow. I would like to put it (bungalow) to better use," Yadav tweeted.

"The bungalow could be used as a quarantine camp or a testing centre, or for setting up isolation wards and increasing the number of beds. It can also be used in any other manner to fight against the coronavirus outbreak," he wrote on the microblogging site. The former deputy chief minister also said he would support every step taken by the state government to contain the spread of the disease.

"A person's life has been lost and there should be no more death. We will support the state government's every positive move in its fight to prevent the spread of coronavirus. We will not allow any laxity at any stage as every life counts," the RJD leader said, making an appeal to people to shoulder their responsibilities in these "trying times"..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Rashtriya Raksha University bill introduced in LS

New Delhi India, Mar 23 ANI A bill that seeks to establish Rashtriya Raksha University as an institution of national importance by upgrading Raksha Shakti University, Gandhinagar was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The Rashtriya Raks...

Pakistan's coronavirus cases rise to 803; Sindh minister tests positive

Pakistan said on Monday that the total number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 803, even as the Army scrambled to put together all resources to tackle the infection which has claimed more than 15,000 lives worldwide. At least six...

Believers to observe Navratri fasting with utmost divinity amid coronavirus scare

The nine-day long Navratri festival, the celebration of goddess Durga, is one among many festivals, observed by many devotees with much spiritual fervour every year. The festival witness scores of devotees fasting continuously for nine days...

Another person tests positive for COVID-19 in Gujarat, count climbs to 30

One more person has tested positive for coronavirus in Gujarat, the states Health and Family Welfare Department said on Monday. With this, the number of positive cases in the state has now reached 30.According to the Union Ministry of Healt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020