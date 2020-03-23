Tejashwi offers official bungalow for use as quarantine camp

Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, on Monday offered his 1, Polo road official bungalow to the government for turning it into a makeshift quarantine camp or a testing centre for Covid-19. Taking to Twitter, the RJD leader also said that he would donate a month's salary to the chief minister's relief fund to help those in need in the wake of the crisis.

As per the State Health Societys bulletin, of the 143 samples collected till Sunday, two have tested positive for Covid-19. One of them, a 38-year-old man, died at AIIMS, Patna, on Saturday, while the other patient was undergoing treatment. "As the leader of opposition, I have been allotted the 1, Polo road government bungalow. I would like to put it (bungalow) to better use," Yadav tweeted.

"The bungalow could be used as a quarantine camp or a testing centre, or for setting up isolation wards and increasing the number of beds. It can also be used in any other manner to fight against the coronavirus outbreak," he wrote on the microblogging site. The former deputy chief minister also said he would support every step taken by the state government to contain the spread of the disease.

"A person's life has been lost and there should be no more death. We will support the state government's every positive move in its fight to prevent the spread of coronavirus. We will not allow any laxity at any stage as every life counts," the RJD leader said, making an appeal to people to shoulder their responsibilities in these "trying times"..

