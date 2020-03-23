Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 5:53 p.m.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announces imposition of curfew in entire state due to coronavirus outbreak. 5:42 p.m.

China ready to share its experience to control coronavirus spread with India, provide assistance 5:20 p.m. ICMR recommends hydroxychloroquine for healthcare workers, persons caring for COVID-19 patients in households.

5:09 p.m. Union Civil Aviation Ministry suspends domestic air travel in the country from March 25.

5:07 p.m. Health Ministry asks Indian airlines not to carry those with 'home quarantined' stamps.

4:52 p.m. Pune IT firm evacuates two buildings after employee tests positive for coronavirus.

4:46 p.m. An elderly man infected with the coronavirus dies in a Kolkata hospital.

4:44 p.m. Isolation wards with 500 beds to come up at 3 Mumbai hospitals to deal with rising coronavirus cases.

4:37 p.m. Partial lockdown defeats the purpose of breaking chain of transmission of novel coronavirus: Union Health Ministry official.

4:24 p.m. Lok Sabha members clap for people at forefront of fight against coronavirus 4:12 p.m.

Indians stranded in Malaysia taken to different hostels, hotels: High Commission. 4:08 p.m.

Gujarat High Court to hear urgent cases via video conference amid coronavirus scare. 4:01 p.m.

Three new positive coronavirus cases reported in Telangana; number rises to 30. 4:00 p.m.

Two Indians and 10 Kyrgyzstan nationals held in preventive custody in Patna in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and sent to AIIMS in the city for tests. 3:43 p.m.

Govt. taking active steps to deal with coronavirus, even critics lauding its efforts: SC 3:36 p.m. Rahul Gandhi targets Modi government over 'delay' in banning export of ventilators, masks.

3:24 p.m. COVID-19, a lifetime challenge, needs to be tackled through new, innovative solutions: PM to media.

3:11 p.m. Delhi govt sets aside Rs 50 crore in Budget 2020-21 to deal with coronavirus.

3:09 p.m. Lok Sabha adjourned sine die amid coronavirus outbreak.

2:46 p.m. Curfew imposed in Puducherry from 9 pm on Monday till March 31 to contain spread of novel coronavirus.

2:45 p.m. Airlines responsible for monitoring health of crew members who went abroad on duty: Health ministry.

2:34 p.m. Delhi High Court suspends its functioning as well as of district courts till April 4 in view of coronavirus threat.

2:28 p.m. NRAI requests govt for financial bailout package for food service sector 2:18 p.m.

NGT adjourns all pending cases due to lockdown in Delhi 1:42 p.m. SC directs states, UTs to set up panel to consider release of prisoners on parole.

1:39 p.m. IGL shuts nearly two-third of CNG stations in national capital territory as vehicles go off-road due to coronavirus lockdown.

1:24 p.m. Curfew imposed in Punjab to combat coronavirus spread: Official.

1:23 p.m. Nepal seals borders with India, China due to coronavirus scare.

1:06 p.m. 68-year-old man who recovered from COVID-19 dies in Mumbai.

12:38 p.m. Himachal Pradesh placed under lockdown to check spread of virus: CM.

12:34 p.m. With increasing number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai, the railway authorities have suspended the local and outstation trains till March 31.

12:31 p.m. 21-year-old man tests positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh; total cases rise to 7.

12:22 p.m. Arunachal Pradesh orders lockdown from Monday evening till March 31 due to coronavirus scare.

12:12 p.m. Home quarantine stamped-people to be arrested if found in public places in Bengaluru.

11:58 a.m. Over 35 districts in MP under lockdown due to coronavirus scare.

11:43 a.m. Delhi HC suspends Breath Analyser Test through tube process for air traffic controllers.

AAP government tells Delhi High Court that it will grant special parole to convicts to decongest prisons to check coronavirus. 11:42 a.m.

Lockdown begins in Telangana; People rush to buy veggies, essential items. 11:25 a.m.

Total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rises to 415: Health Ministry. 11:19 a.m.

Centre asks state govts to strictly enforce lockdown: Official statement 11:00 a.m. 11 new COVID-19 patients in Gujarat; total goes up to 29.

10:50 a.m. Singapore Airlines slashes 96 per cent of capacity as coronavirus curbs travel demand 10:42 a.m.

Lockdown due to coronavirus comes into force in Punjab, Chandigarh, 7 districts of Haryana. 10.25 a.m.

Many people are still not taking lockdown seriously, request states to enforce rules: PM Modi says. 10:14 a.m.

Number of COVID-19 cases rises to 390 in India: Health Ministry 9:57 a.m. US President Donald Trump says he is "upset" with China over its late sharing of information on coronavirus.

9:54 a.m. Sensex plunges over 2,700 points as coronavirus lockdowns spook investors.

9:53 a.m. 68-year-old man from Philippines, who tested positive for coronavirus earlier but recovered, dies in Mumbai.

9:49 a.m. Anti-CAA protest in Lucknow suspended amid coronavirus scare.

9:28 Ignoring government advice, people gathered during 'Janta curfew' on Sunday in Madhya Pradesh 9:15 a.m. Rupee falls below 76 level against US dollar amid coronavirus scare.

9:09 a.m. Coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra jump to 89.

8:12 a.m. Over 400 die of coronavirus in US, confirmed infections jump to nearly 34,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.