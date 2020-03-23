Left Menu
Coronavirus: Punjab Cabinet ministers donate one month's salary to CM's Relief Fund

Punjab Cabinet ministers on Monday announced to contribute their one month's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in a fight against coronavirus. A government release quoting Parliamentary Affairs Minister Brahm Mohindra said the ministers decided to make the contribution on the suggestion of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. "This is a goodwill gesture of the Punjab ministers to express their solidarity with the people of the state in their fight against coronavirus (COVID-19)," said Mohindra. Meanwhile, the Shiromani Akali Dal said its MPs and MLAs will also contribute their one month's salary to the relief fund.

"A decision to this effect was taken after SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal held discussions with MPs as well members of the legislative wing," a SAD release said. "Following a suggestion by the SAD president to lead the relief efforts, all party MPs and legislators unanimously agreed to donate their one month's salary for this noble cause," the release said. SAD legislative party leader Sharanjit Singh Dhillon has also urged Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rana KP Singh to take the consent of all legislators for the deduction of their one month's salary to assist the state government.

The state's higher administrative and police officers also decided to contribute their one day’s salary. The IAS officers of the Punjab cadre announced that they decided to contribute their one day's salary to the CM's Relief Fund for helping those whose livelihood was affected as a result of the curfew imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

DGP Dinkar Gupta said all IPS and PPS officers have volunteered to contribute their one day's salary to the Police Welfare Fund A sum of nearly Rs 33.2 lakh is likely to be contributed by 121 IPS and 809 PPS officers, said Gupta, adding that their contribution will be utilised in initiating welfare measures for the police personnel, who are supplementing efforts of the state for the containment of the virus..

