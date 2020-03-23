3 arrested in connection with IED blast in Manipur

Three persons have been arrested in connection with an IED explosion near a BSF camp in Manipur's Thoubal district, police said on Monday. Explosives weighing 2.5 kg, seven detonators, a remote control device, a dry battery, three mobile phones and a two- wheeler were seized from their possession, a senior police officer said.

The blast occurred around 7.30 pm on Sunday near a BSF camp at Wangjing Tekcham area, in which no security personnel was injured, he said. "Police commandos along with BSF personnel launched a search operation in the area during which a trail of blood was found near a house.

"The security forces surrounded the building in Wangjing Wangkhei area and nabbed a 22-year-old man who sustained injuries in the explosion of the IED he had planted," Thoubal district Superintendent of Police S Ibomcha Singh told reporters. Based on the information given by the accused, another person involved in planting the bomb was arrested, Singh said.

Another person, suspected to be the mastermind of the blast, was arrested from Khangabok area in the district, the SP said. "During preliminary investigation, it was found that the prime accused and the suspected mastermind had travelled to the India-Myanmar border town of Moreh, where they were taught the basics of making a bomb by a militant of the banned PREPAK outfit," Singh added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.