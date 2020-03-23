Left Menu
Refund rules relaxed in different zones of Indian Railways

  Guwahatibhubaneswar
  Updated: 23-03-2020 20:41 IST
  Created: 23-03-2020 20:41 IST
To avoid the rush in ticket counters due to cancellations of all passenger trains across the country due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Railways has relaxed its refund rules, a Northeast Frontier Railway press release said on Monday. The relaxation is for a period of three months, from March 21 to June 21 next, the release issued by Chief Public Relations Officer of NFR, Subhanan Chanda, said.

All passengers whose trains have been cancelled are advised to avail this opportunity, Chanda said. The rules for getting refund against e-ticket have not changed as the passenger does not need to come to the station asking for a refund of the ticket, he said.

Refund across the counter can be taken on submission of the original ticket up to 3 months from the date of the journey, instead of the present rule of submission within 3 days / 72 hours, the statement said. For passengers who want to cancel tickets through 139 can get refunds across the counters within 3 months from the date of the journey.

Apart from this, ticket deposit receipts (TDR) can be filled within 30 days from the date of journey at a station and the same TDR can be submitted to claims office for getting a refund within 60 days of the filing of TDR. Indian Railways has already announced cancellation of all passenger carrying trains up to March 31 as a precautionary measure to discourage people from undertaking journeys and to encourage social distancing by all for their safety and to restrict the spread of the virus, the NFR statement added.

Meanwhile, The East Coast Railway has decided to close down its passenger reservation system (PRS), unreserved ticketing system (UTS) counters and parcel/luggage offices at different stations till March 31. The decision was taken because of cancellation of train services up to March 31 as an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The ECoR will utilise the frontline staff of PRS, UTS, ticket checking, parcel/luggage office for updating records if desired, an official said. As PRS counters will remain closed up to March 31, passengers are being sensitised not to panic, utilise relaxed refund rules and avoid coming to counters, he said.

The refund rules are relaxed and full refund for cancellation of trains can be taken till June 21 for the PRS tickets purchased through counters, the official said. Passengers also have the option to utilise the online booking facility through the IRCTC website, the official said.

