Delhi govt allocates Rs 2,820 cr for its power subsidy scheme

The Delhi government on Monday allocated Rs 2,820 crore in the budget estimates for 2020-21 for its power subsidy scheme. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who presented the budget in the assembly, proposed an outlay of Rs 2,977 crore for the energy sector which included Rs 125 crore for programmes, schemes and projects in 2020-21.

The power subsidy scheme, that is credited as one of the main factors behind the AAP's massive victory in the assembly polls in February this year, was described by Sisodia as an important element of Kejriwal model of governance. "Nearly 90 per cent households in Delhi are getting the benefit of subsidy on electricity. The scheme has also encouraged conservation of electricity as consumers try to minimise their consumption to take advantage of the subsidy," he said in his budget speech. "The power subsidy schemes for consumers are an important and well-known part of the 'Kejriwal model of governance' and will continue in the next financial year. I propose an amount of Rs 2,820 crore in the budget of electricity subsidy 2020-21," Sisodia said.

The government has introduced zero power bill scheme for consumers using up to 200 units of electricity every month, irrespective of their approved load. Apart from this, a subsidy of Rs 800 is given to consumers whose monthly consumption ranges from 201 to 400 units. Subsidised power supply is also given to the victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots, lawyers for their chambers and farmers, Sisodia said.

