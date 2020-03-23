Left Menu
Coronavirus cases reach 97 in Maharashtra

The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra reached 97, the state health ministry said on Monday.

  ANI
  Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  Updated: 23-03-2020 21:09 IST
  Created: 23-03-2020 21:09 IST
The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra reached 97, the state health ministry said on Monday. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a statewide curfew in a bid to combat the spread of coronavirus.

He also said that the government is sealing district borders to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the districts which are not affected by it. "Yesterday we sealed the state borders and today we are sealing district borders. We will not allow it to spread to the districts which are unaffected as of now," the Chief Minister said."Essentials like groceries, milk, bakery and medical stores will remain open. People need not panic. All religious places will remain closed. Only the priests and clerics alone will be inside and pray. Today I am compelled to announce a statewide curfew. People were not listening and we are compelled," he added.

The number of coronavirus positive patients in India rose to 467 on Monday, as per official data. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

