Women Safety: Scheme for triggering behavioral change launched by Delhi govt

The Arvind Kejriwal government on Monday announced a Rs 20 crore-scheme to trigger behavioral change and make Delhi safer for women. The government also proposed “Mukhyamantri Divyangjan Punravas Sewa Yojana”, with an outlay of Rs 10 crore, to provide immediate treatment in cases of accident, stroke or any other ailment, and accident causing permanent or partial disabilities.

"A new scheme 'Behavioural Change for Safety of the Women' is proposed with an outlay of Rs 20 crore in 2020-21 for awareness campaign to trigger behaviour change in the society," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in his Budget speech. He said the Aam Aadmi Party government has earmarked Rs 2,520 crore for social and economic welfare of 8.12 lakh senior citizens, women in distress and differently–abled persons, who get a financial assistance of Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 per month. The government has also set aside Rs 100 crore for the "Jai Bhim Mukhyamntri Pratibha Yojana", under which ST/OBC/EWS category students get free coaching for competitive examination through 46 empanelled coaching institutes. The government also earmarked 150 crore for a new scheme "Mukhyamantri Vidhyarthi Pratibha Yojana", under which SC/ST/OBC/minority students from class 9 and class 10 with minimum 50 per cent marks in the previous year will be given a scholarship amount of Rs 5,000 per year. "The students of class 11 and class 12 with minimum 60 percent marks in previous year will be given Rs 10,000 per annum," he said.

The government allocated Rs 100 crore for its widely-acclaimed "Mukhya Mantri Thirath Yatra" scheme, under which free pilgrimage tours to various places of religious importance are organised for senior citizens. The Kejriwal dispensation also announced a Rs 10-crore "Delhi Darhshan Yojana" for the elderly to visit various tourist destinations within the city. Sisodia also said that registered and practicing advocates in Delhi will be given mediclaim policy, group insurance policy, e-library and crèche facilities under the Chief Minister Advocate Welfare Fund scheme, for which, Rs 50 crore has been proposed in the Budget 2020-21.

