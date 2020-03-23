4 more test positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan, CM asks people to take lockdown seriously

As the number of coronavirus cases rose to 32 in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday asked people to take the lockdown seriously or else the government would have to impose a curfew in the state. His warning came on a day when Maharashtra, Punjab, Chandigarh and Puducherry imposed a curfew to contain the spread of the deadly disease.

Four fresh positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state on Monday, taking the the total number of positive cases in the state to 32. "Two cases each in Pratapgarh and Jodhpur were tested positive today, taking the total number to 32 positive cases in the state," Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said, adding that reports of 89 suspects were pending.

The chief minister asked people to consider the lockdown as self-imposed curfew and stay at home. "I am warning you to protect the lives of all of you, please act like there is curfew, stay in homes. Take lockdown seriously as a self-imposed curfew or else we will have to impose curfew in the state," he tweeted.

Gehlot on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review the situation in the state..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.