Vistara removes reading material from flights to curb coronavirus

As a precautionary step to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Vistara Airlines on Monday announced temporary fleet-wide removal of all reading material from seatback pockets, including the in-flight magazine and newspapers in passengers' interest. "Vistara is also proactively cleaning all aircraft in its fleet at the turnaround of every single flight. Disinfectant cleaners approved by aircraft manufacturers are being used for the purpose," read a statement.

Additionally, the airline is carrying out "thorough deep cleaning of all aircraft every 24 hours using approved higher concentration of disinfectant cleaner, Callington 2200 (CH2200)." The carrier, in the statement, added that they adopt disposable gloves during processes such as clearance of trays. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.