Thane cops check on home quarantined, pull up lockdown

Thane police on Monday started making the rounds of homes where people are quarantined for suspected exposure to the novel coronavirus to ensure they are adhering to isolation norms, also using video calls for double surety. Some videos of this kind of police verification went viral on social media.

There have been several cases in past few days of those advised home quarantine loitering on the streets and using public transport. On Monday, police also started cracking down on people flouting lockdown rules in force in the district by making violators do sit ups on the spot.

Kalyan Municipal Commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi was also seen making the rounds of the city asking people to remain indoors..

