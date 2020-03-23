Lockdown: 2 Aurangabad Shiv Bhojan centres to give 600 free

Two Shiv Bhojan centres runwith Shiv Sena funds in Maharashtra's Aurangabad on Mondaydistributed 300 free thalis and plan to scale up the figure to600 in a day for those affected by the lockdown in view of thenovel coronavirus outbreak, said party MLC Ambadas Danve

He said a community kitchen would prepare 1000 foodpackets from Tuesday

Sena functionaries were using 10 sprays to disinfectpublic places for the past five days, former MLC KishanchandTanwani told PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.