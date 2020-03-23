Left Menu
Gujarat put under lockdown till March 31 to contain Covid-19

  • Ahmedabad
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 22:12 IST
The Gujarat government has decided to put the entire state under lockdown from Monday midnight as part of measures to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus in the state. The lockdown, starting from Monday midnight, will remain in force till March 31, said DGP Shivanand Jha in Gandhinagar.

"Police will implement the lockdown in a strict manner. People should not come out of their homes unless necessary. We have also decided to seal Gujarat's borders with other states," he said. However, essential services will not get affected by the state-wide shutdown, said the DGP.

