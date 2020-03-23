Left Menu
Development News Edition

Action if people venture out without valid reason:Police

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 22:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 22:30 IST
Action if people venture out without valid reason:Police

With the Kerala government imposing a lockdown from midnight tonight, the police department has asked people to remain indoors and not to venture out without any valid reason, failing which stern measures, including arrests, would follow. State police chief Loknath Behara said there will be an effective lockdown and it will be coordinated by IGs, DIGs and District police chiefs.

"For the effective lockdown of the state, police presence will be ensured in all the roads across Kerala. The police will take legal action against those who are travelling without any valid reason," Behara said in a release.

He said only those who come under the essential services list of the state government will be allowed to travel and that too with valid reason. Till now the police have booked around 100 people for jumping home quarantine.

"We have till now registered cases against around 100 persons in the state for not adhering to the health department's direction to remain in home quarantine. As of now, they all are under treatment," a senior police official told PTI.

He also said the police department has registered around 35 cases against some people for spreading fake news in connection with COVID-19 and have arrested 11 people. "Not only fake cases. We have also registered around 27 cases against various religious institutions or places of worship in the state for not following the state government's directions.

There were instructions not to form a crowd and also not to conduct prayers which will result in a crowd," the official said. Kerala decided to go in for a total lockdown from midnight tonight with 28 new positive cases, the highest on a single day, being reported on Monday, taking the total number of people under treatment in the state to 91 and over 64,000 under surveillance.PTI RRT UD BN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Loved Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to get you nostalgic

Theme for World TB Day 2020 is 'It's Time', says WHO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Sen. Rand Paul kept working for six days after virus test

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul was tested a week ago for the novel coronavirus, but continued working at the Capitol because he felt that it was highly unlikely he was sick since had no symptoms of the illness, he said Monday. Paul also said he di...

Italy sees second successive drop in virus deaths

Italy on Monday reported a second successive drop in daily deaths and infections from a coronavirus that has nevertheless claimed more than 6,000 lives in a month. The Mediterranean country has now seen its daily fatalities come down from a...

Shattered by years of war, Syria braces for coronavirus spread

The spread of coronavirus to Syria brings the prospect of a deadly outbreak to a population devastated by nine years of war, with ravaged hospitals and tightly-packed camps likely to accelerate infection, doctors and aid workers said on Mon...

U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo to meet Taliban in Doha - State Department

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet Taliban officials in Doha on Monday on his way back from a one-day trip to Afghanistan as part of efforts to salvage a historic deal signed with the insurgent group in February.Secretary Pompeo ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020