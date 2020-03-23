Left Menu
Kolkata doctor couple, who returned from US, forced to

  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 22:43 IST
A doctor couple and their daughter, who returned from the US recently, were forcefully taken to the isolation facility in Rajarhat on Monday after they were found to be ignoring the advice of home quarantine and venturing out, officials said. The two doctors, residents of a housing complex off EM Bypass near Ruby Hospital, were going out freely though they were advised to be on home-isolation for 14 days, they said.

The couple, who runs a nursing home in the city, and their daughter were taken to the isolation facility at the second campus of the Chittaranjan Cancer Hospital by a team of the health department in a special ambulance, a senior official of the department said, adding that the Kolkata Police assisted the medical staff in shifting them. They were flouting the norms and going out. The residents of the complex complained, he added.

We have shifted them as per the West Bengal Epidemic Disease COVID-19 Regulation, 2020. We want people to follow the protocol of being on home quarantine for a period of 14 days or else we will have to take strict action, a senior officer of the Kolkata Police said. In a similar incident, the city police on Friday shifted two women, who returned from abroad a few days back, to the Rajarhat quarantine facility after they were found flouting the advice of being on home isolation.

