COVID-19 patient dies in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra

A 69-year-old man who recently travelled from the USA died of coronavirus at a government hospital in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra, the first such case in the state, a senior health official said on Monday. In a statement, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said he had returned from the USA on March 15. After landing at the Delhi airport, he spent a few days in the national capital. He came to Kangra's McLeod Ganj on March 21 in a taxi.

The victim was admitted to a private hospital in Kangra after he complained of breathing issues on Monday morning. Later, he was shifted to Tanda's Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College where he died. His samples were taken after his death and his report has confirmed that he was suffering from coronavirus, Dhiman said, adding that the staff at the Kangra private hospital where he was admitted first and those who remained in his touch have been quarantined.

The taxi operator has also been identified, the official said, adding that he and his family members have put under home isolation. Earlier on Friday, two people were tested positive for the disease in the same district. A 32-year-old man from Harchakkian tehsil and a 64-year-old woman from Dohabe village in Shahpur subdivision were tested positive for the disease..

