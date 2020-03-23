Delhi govt allocates Rs 50 crore to combat coronavirus outbreak

The Delhi government in its annual budget presented on Monday allocated Rs 50 crore to tackle the coronavirus outbreak in the national capital which has infected 30 people and claimed one life here. In the Budget 2020-21, presented by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the AAP government also set aside Rs 3 crore to deal with the ongoing crisis till the end of this financial year.

For the next financial year, a provision of Rs 50 crore has been made for this, he said, adding that further amount required will be provided in future. In his budget speech, he said the chief minister's idea of keeping health services paramount in governance becomes even more important at a time when the whole world is struggling with coronavirus.

Quarantine facilities were made available on a war footing to Indians arriving Delhi from all over the world, he said. PTI SLB DPB DPB.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

