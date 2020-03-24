Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre should provide more funds to states to tackle COVID-19: Deve Gowda

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 00:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 00:22 IST
Centre should provide more funds to states to tackle COVID-19: Deve Gowda

Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda on Monday urged the Centre to provide more funds to state governments to tackle the coronavirus outbreak. He said the country is in a dangerous situation due to the fast spreading disease and states need more funds to deal with it.

"Though the central and state governments/Union territories were taking steps, and even declared lockdown till March 31, the Government of India should support and encourage more by releasing adequate funds to states/UTs," he told PTI over phone. The Janata Dal (Secular) leaded and a former chief minister of Karnataka urged people to cooperate with the government by remaining at their home during the lockdown period and taking precautionary measures.

In Karnataka, 33 coronavirus cases were reported till Monday night. The figure includes one death and two people who have been discharged after treatment. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country surged to 415, a spike from the 360 figure the night before, the Health Ministry said on Monday. The figure includes 41 foreign nationals and seven deaths. The 415 figure also includes 24 people who have been cured, discharged or migrated, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Loved Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to get you nostalgic

Theme for World TB Day 2020 is 'It's Time', says WHO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Take 5: XFL stars who could impact NFL

With the first season of the XFLs second edition officially over, players were permitted to sign with NFL teams beginning Monday. Most wont make NFL rosters, but a select few have a chance to stick and even make an impact with their new tea...

WRAPUP 10-Olympics-Tokyo 2020 Games will be postponed, says IOC member Dick Pound

The International Olympic Committee has decided to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games because of the coronavirus pandemic, IOC member Dick Pound said on Monday.Major sporting nations Australia and Canada had already withdrawn on Monday as...

WHO warns using 'untested' meds against COVID-19 could 'raise false hope'

The World Health Organization warned Monday that the use of untested medicines to treat COVID-19 without proper evidence of their efficacy could be dangerous and raise false expectationsUsing untested medicines without the right evidence co...

Dutch PM Rutte: ban on public gatherings is "intelligent lockdown"

The Dutch government on Monday said it would strengthen an existing ban on public gatherings and extend it until June 1 as the Netherlands grapples with the coronavirus outbreak, in what Prime Minister Mark Rutte termed a targeted lockdown....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020