Centre should provide more funds to states to tackle COVID-19: Deve Gowda

Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda on Monday urged the Centre to provide more funds to state governments to tackle the coronavirus outbreak. He said the country is in a dangerous situation due to the fast spreading disease and states need more funds to deal with it.

"Though the central and state governments/Union territories were taking steps, and even declared lockdown till March 31, the Government of India should support and encourage more by releasing adequate funds to states/UTs," he told PTI over phone. The Janata Dal (Secular) leaded and a former chief minister of Karnataka urged people to cooperate with the government by remaining at their home during the lockdown period and taking precautionary measures.

In Karnataka, 33 coronavirus cases were reported till Monday night. The figure includes one death and two people who have been discharged after treatment. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country surged to 415, a spike from the 360 figure the night before, the Health Ministry said on Monday. The figure includes 41 foreign nationals and seven deaths. The 415 figure also includes 24 people who have been cured, discharged or migrated, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.